Compute North Bitcoin Mining Firm Files for Bankruptcy

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Compute North Bitcoin Mining Firm Files for Bankruptcy

Umair Younas - Blockchain Reporter
2022-09-23 11:31
A Bitcoin mining platform Compute North has submitted a bankruptcy filing recently. During the current bear market, it has been difficult for firms to survive. The frequent liquidity crisis had resulted from the respective situation. Previously in July this year, for example, a couple of famous brands named Celsius Network and Voyager Digital Assets have already filed their applications for bankruptcy.

Compute North Submits a Bankruptcy Filing

In this respect, Compute North Holdings Inc. has come to the front as another instance. The platform has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The venue, which provides hosting for Bitcoin mining, possesses assets worth ranging between $100M-$500M, as per the bankruptcy filing. A noteworthy thing here is that the firm owes almost $500M to a minimum of two hundred creditors. Kristyan Mjolsnes – the head of sustainability and marketing at Compute North – stated that the venue applied for bankruptcy just to get its business stabilized under the protection provided by the court.
In line with the details given on the official web portal of Compute North, the company was established back in 2017 to initiate mining activities. After that, it steadily spread its span to offer co-location facilities along with the cost-effective energy to serve the data centres. Formerly in 2022, the mining infrastructure company had collected an amount of approximately $385M in the form of debt and equity funding for financing the latest BTC mining-related data centres thereof.
The firm declared in April this year that the establishment of the project was going on in Granbury for a co-location facility of nearly 300 megawatts. At that time, Compute North’s co-founder and CEO – Dave Perrill – remarked that they were constructing the data centres’ new generation to cope with the unprecedented requirements of the technology of the coming generation with considerable preparation being done beforehand.

The Bankruptcy Filing Not to Influence Company’s Business

A notable thing is that Marathon Digital Holdings is considered among the consumers of Compute North. Recently, a Twitter post was shared by the venue in which it revealed that the BTC mining company’s filing for bankruptcy will not influence the present activities related to mining. It moved on to say that they are at the moment conversing with the provider of the hosting services as well as monitoring the advancement thereof.
Compute North asserts to offer hosting facilities for BTC mining at a huge scale along with the provision of hardware equipment related to these operations along with a pool for Bitcoin mining. Compute North’s position within the United States is that of a part of the biggest providers of data centres within the whole country. Marathon Digital and Compass Mining are known as the partners of the company across the entire industry of Bitcoin mining.
As reported by Bloomberg Business, David Pan took to Twitter to comment that there is a chance for Compute North to have gone through the implications in the case of the cost-based procrastination to the mining facility in Texas as it has not been potentially monetized for a considerable time.
View full text