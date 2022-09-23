copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-23)
Binance
2022-09-23 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,783 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,061, down by -0.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS, RSR, and XRP, up by 38%, 30%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ADA Jumps 6% As Cardano Vasil Upgrade Goes Live
- Weekly Market Highlights: The Cardono Vasil Upgrade
- ‘XRP Rally an Exception in Crypto Market’: Metrics Behind Ripple Price Push
- GitHub Has Lifted Its Bans, Tornado Cash Is Back
- Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay
- The Next Tezos Upgrade Scheduled on September 23
- Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Upgrade Successfully, First Blockchain Established
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7034 (+1.15%)
- ETH: $1316.77 (+2.09%)
- BNB: $272.9 (+1.68%)
- XRP: $0.5052 (+18.90%)
- ADA: $0.4557 (+0.68%)
- SOL: $31.99 (-0.71%)
- DOGE: $0.06042 (+2.72%)
- DOT: $6.38 (-0.16%)
- MATIC: $0.7437 (-0.43%)
- SHIB: $0.00001079 (+0.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SANTOS/BUSD (+38%)
- RSR/BUSD (+30%)
- XRP/BUSD (+19%)
