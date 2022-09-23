Binance Market Update (2022-09-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,783 and $19,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,061, down by -0.75%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SANTOS , RSR , and XRP , up by 38%, 30%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: