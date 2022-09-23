Telos to Host the First Crypto Hackathon and Workshops at Harvard University

Telos, a powerful and scalable Ethereum Smart Contract platform built to power Web 3.0, has announced that it would host the first cryptocurrency hackathon and workshop at an Ivy League university.

According to the press release.Over 300 students from Harvard, MIT, and other Ivy League colleges will be in attendance and participate in workshops and mentoring sessions. Telos' role in these proceedings paves the way for broader participation to establish a future where Web3 thrives.

The theme of the event is "Get Started: Build Faster, Fairer DeFi on Telos." The workshop will offer a comprehensive understanding of the Telos ecosystem and its key advantages over other technology stacks for developers and users alike. Notable features include ESG compliance, lightning-fast transactions, fixed gas prices, top-tier scalability, and much more.

Telos said it would issue cash prizes during the hackathon. The Best of DeFi will be $6,000, and the prize will be awarded to the project judged best in evolving the traditional and/or decentralized finance spaces. Projects in this category will be geared more toward improving financial markets for retail users or institutions (i.e., exchanges, banking services, lending protocols) and improving how they do business with the advent of web3 technology.

Telos said the Hack Boston hackathon is its latest effort to unlock the potential of Web3. Telos has previously supported various dApps evolving financial markets, boosting production in developing nations, supply chain management, carbon emission reduction, and more.

The Telos EVM is the most powerful and scalable Ethereum Smart Contract platform built to power Web 3.0. Telos features a robust, third-generation, ESG-compliant evolutionary blockchain governance system, including smart contracts, advanced voting features, and flexible and user-friendly fee models. In addition, Telos supports the blockchain ecosystem by serving as an incubator and accelerator for decentralized applications through development grants.