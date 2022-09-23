Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay

anushsamal - Bitcoinist
2022-09-23 03:09
The Central Bank of Bahrain has given EazyPay a green signal to conduct crypto payments and also launch Bitcoin in the region.EazyPay has now partnered with Binance.
This partnership will enable EazyPay to carry out more than 5,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals and payment gateways in Bahrain, which will help accept Bitcoin.
Binance will also offer convenience for businesses such as payment merchant EazyPay and for those merchants who wish to use the platform in order to get quick fiat conversions for these merchants.
Local merchants and firms, which include Lulu Hypermarket, Sharf DG, Al Zain Jewelry, and Jasmi’s, shall accept over 70 crypto as payment options.
The payment has to go through by scanning the QR code from the EazyPay platform and then heading over to the Binance App.

Developments Within The Crypto Industry In Bahrain

Al Alawi also mentioned that Eazy Financial Services is now licenced and also regulated by the Bahrain central bank.
This makes EazyPay the fifth point-of-sale (POS) and online payment gateway platform and also a payment service provider.

Binance Previously Received Various Regulatory Approvals In Bahrain

Binance previously received multiple regulatory approvals in Bahrain, which included a crypto service provider licence along with a Category 4 license.
Bahrain is the third smallest country in Asia, and it has been actively progressing towards adopting cryptocurrency in the last few years.
CBB even issued a framework in 2019 related to a range of crypto-related activities.
This has officially established rules related to licensing, governance, risk management, anti-money laundering standards, reporting, security, and even other rules regarding crypto-asset services.
Nadeem Ladki, Head of Business Development at Binance MENA, mentioned,
As a leader in its space, EazyPay’s decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to the payment industry as we transition into the Web3 economy.
View full text