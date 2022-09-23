Bahrain Approves Crypto Payments via EazyPay After Partnering With Binance Pay

The Central Bank of Bahrain has given EazyPay a green signal to conduct crypto payments and also launch Bitcoin in the region.EazyPay has now partnered with Binance.

This partnership will enable EazyPay to carry out more than 5,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals and payment gateways in Bahrain, which will help accept Bitcoin.

Binance will also offer convenience for businesses such as payment merchant EazyPay and for those merchants who wish to use the platform in order to get quick fiat conversions for these merchants.

Local merchants and firms, which include Lulu Hypermarket, Sharf DG, Al Zain Jewelry, and Jasmi’s, shall accept over 70 crypto as payment options.

The payment has to go through by scanning the QR code from the EazyPay platform and then heading over to the Binance App.

Developments Within The Crypto Industry In Bahrain

Al Alawi also mentioned that Eazy Financial Services is now licenced and also regulated by the Bahrain central bank.

This makes EazyPay the fifth point-of-sale (POS) and online payment gateway platform and also a payment service provider.

Binance Previously Received Various Regulatory Approvals In Bahrain

Binance previously received multiple regulatory approvals in Bahrain, which included a crypto service provider licence along with a Category 4 license.

Bahrain is the third smallest country in Asia, and it has been actively progressing towards adopting cryptocurrency in the last few years.

CBB even issued a framework in 2019 related to a range of crypto-related activities.

This has officially established rules related to licensing, governance, risk management, anti-money laundering standards, reporting, security, and even other rules regarding crypto-asset services.

Nadeem Ladki, Head of Business Development at Binance MENA, mentioned,