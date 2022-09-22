Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,493 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,314, up by 1.65%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include PROS , RSR , and XRP , up by 27%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: