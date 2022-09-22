copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)
Binance
2022-09-22 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,493 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,314, up by 1.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include PROS, RSR, and XRP, up by 27%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- IMF Calls on Regulators to Work Toward a Global Regulatory Framework
- Celsius Network Revival Plan to Include Issuing Wrapped Assets
- Helium Ditches Own Blockchain in Favor of Solana After Community Vote
- OpenSea Expands to Layer-2 Rollups With Arbitrum Integration
- EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA
- Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Gets Closer With Key Stats Acquired
- Nasdaq Joins BlackRock as TradFi Defies the Bear Market and Embraces Crypto
- Iran to Pilot Digital Rial This Week
- El Salvador Buys Back $565M Worth of Bonds, Plans to Launch New Offering in 8 Weeks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6228 (+0.92%)
- ETH: $1325.01 (+0.21%)
- BNB: $274.5 (+2.04%)
- XRP: $0.4835 (+18.56%)
- ADA: $0.4625 (+3.61%)
- SOL: $32.49 (+3.01%)
- DOGE: $0.05914 (+1.35%)
- DOT: $6.46 (+3.19%)
- MATIC: $0.7546 (+2.85%)
- SHIB: $0.00001084 (+1.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
