Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)
Binance
2022-09-22 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,966 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,993, down by -1.04%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, UFT, and NEBL, up by 26%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- IMF Calls on Regulators to Work Toward a Global Regulatory Framework
- Celsius Network Revival Plan to Include Issuing Wrapped Assets
- Helium Ditches Own Blockchain in Favor of Solana After Community Vote
- OpenSea Expands to Layer-2 Rollups With Arbitrum Integration
- EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA
- Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Gets Closer With Key Stats Acquired
- Nasdaq Joins BlackRock as TradFi Defies the Bear Market and Embraces Crypto
- Iran to Pilot Digital Rial This Week
- El Salvador Buys Back $565M Worth of Bonds, Plans to Launch New Offering in 8 Weeks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6034 (+1.00%)
- ETH: $1271.72 (-5.36%)
- BNB: $268.5 (+0.41%)
- XRP: $0.4339 (+10.13%)
- ADA: $0.45 (+1.42%)
- SOL: $31.92 (+1.33%)
- DOGE: $0.05907 (+1.18%)
- DOT: $6.37 (+1.43%)
- MATIC: $0.7347 (+0.60%)
- SHIB: $0.00001069 (+1.33%)
Top gainers on Binance:
