Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,966 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,993, down by -1.04%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , UFT , and NEBL , up by 26%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: