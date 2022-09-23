The Next Tezos Upgrade Scheduled on September 23

As the eleventh update to the decentralized open-source blockchain platform Tezos (XTZ), scheduled on September 23, approaches, the network’s co-founder has addressed some of the primary worries surrounding the event.

Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman

Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman explained the difference between the next Tezos upgrade, called Kathmandu, and major upgrades like the Ethereum (ETH) Merge, saying that the platform was designed to upgrade “seamlessly and without the use of a hard fork,” as she told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang in an interview published on September 22.

Kathleen Breitman said:

With Tezos, the reason it’s been able to upgrade 10 times largely seamlessly is because, basically, the blockchain was made with upgrading itself in mind… So there’s a formal mechanism that makes this process pretty straightforward and pretty seamless.

Tezos’ improvements, she explained, are extensive because her business has a unique approach to innovation that allows changes to “happen piecemeal” and prevent “boiling the ocean in one go.”

“Tezos consensus algorithm has been changed wholesale twice and it’s also had a number of different improvements that have inched towards scaling which I think is going to be the next big challenge for any blockchain, including Ethereum of course.”

In terms of Tezos‘ energy consumption and carbon footprint, Breitman stated that the blockchain has been proof-of-stake (PoS) since 2018, which means it uses far less energy and has a far lower carbon footprint than proof-of-work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin.

She concluded: