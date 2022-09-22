The Secret Network Successfully Completes Its Shockwave Delta Upgrade

On Wednesday, the Secret Network announced via Twitter that its Shockwave Delta mainnet upgrade had been successfully completed. The Secret Network revealed that the Shockwave Delta upgrade includes an improved developer experience, the introduction of CosmWasm 1.0 (a smart contracting platform built for the Cosmos ecosystem), SNIP20 tokens transferrable over Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), and Privacy-as-a-Service for IBC chains.

Secret Network is an interoperable blockchain infrastructure that aims to enable computational privacy for general-purpose smart contracts. SCRT is trading at $0.981 at press time, down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.