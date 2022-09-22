Polygon Enables Instant USDC On-Ramps For Juno Users

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it now supports instant USDC on-ramps for Juno users. Juno is a platform that allows its users to earn, invest and spend their cash and crypto from one checking account.

Thanks to this latest development, Juno App users can now purchase, sell, transfer, and receive USDC on Polygon without paying transaction fees. Users can instantly convert their fiat funds to USDC on Polygon by logging in with their account credentials and entering their Polygon wallet address.