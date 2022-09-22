The EOS Network Successfully Completes Its Upgrade To Antelope Leap 3.1

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) announced via a blog post on Wednesday that has successfully completed its consensus upgrade to Antelope Leap 3.1. With this upgrade, the EOS Network is no longer tied to Block.one and Bullish.

The team said the switch to Antelope Leap 3.1 would see EOS block producers who operate the public network formally adopt code solely developed under the helm of the ENF.

EOS is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency that launched in 2018 after a record-breaking ICO raising over $4.1bn. Its focus is on providing development flexibility, network scalability, and user-friendliness.