Version 2.0.10-beta Of The Enjin Wallet Is Ready

The Enjin team announced in a tweet on Wednesday that the version 2.0.10-beta of the Enjin wallet is now ready. Following this latest development, the Enjin team said Android users can try its new features, including support for Polygon tokens, and full support for JumpNet and Goerli.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets. It aims to become "the gold standard for digital assets."