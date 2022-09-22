copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)
Binance
2022-09-22 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.94% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,966 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,225, up by 1.86%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, NEBL, and ALGO, up by 35%, 30%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- IMF Calls on Regulators to Work Toward a Global Regulatory Framework
- Celsius Network Revival Plan to Include Issuing Wrapped Assets
- Helium Ditches Own Blockchain in Favor of Solana After Community Vote
- OpenSea Expands to Layer-2 Rollups With Arbitrum Integration
- EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA
- Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Gets Closer With Key Stats Acquired
- Nasdaq Joins BlackRock as TradFi Defies the Bear Market and Embraces Crypto
- Iran to Pilot Digital Rial This Week
- El Salvador Buys Back $565M Worth of Bonds, Plans to Launch New Offering in 8 Weeks
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6745 (+2.86%)
- ETH: $1290.57 (-2.89%)
- BNB: $268.4 (+1.24%)
- XRP: $0.4255 (+6.37%)
- ADA: $0.4529 (+1.41%)
- SOL: $32.27 (+2.09%)
- DOGE: $0.05885 (+1.08%)
- DOT: $6.41 (+2.23%)
- MATIC: $0.7476 (+3.56%)
- SHIB: $0.00001078 (+3.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
