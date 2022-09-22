Binance Market Update (2022-09-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 0.94% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,126 and $19,966 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,225, up by 1.86%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , NEBL , and ALGO , up by 35%, 30%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: