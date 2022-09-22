Azuki NFT Creators Plans to Close the Seris a in on $30 Million

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Azuki NFT Creators Plans to Close the Seris a in on $30 Million

Ken - CoinCu
2022-09-22 07:54
Azuki NFT creators close the deal on Series A just one week after the great funding of Doodles up to $54 million.
According to Chiru Labs – the creator of the Azuki NFT collection – this project aims to get funding of at least $30 million in the Series A round.
If this round is successful, Azuki will raise its value to $400 million. The detailed information is not yet finalized but will come to conclusion soon. At this time, Chiru and the founder of this project – Zagabond have not yet given any comments on this information.
Azuki is the promising NFT project this year although the NFT market has been down from its peak from the end of 2011 until now. This project is an anime-style collection of 10.000 avatars that started on Jan 2022.
With a huge collection of images, Azuki is one of the most valuable collections for NFT creators. In June – 2022, Azuki recorded as the second-highest transaction volume with 44.469 ETH within 30 days.
Azuki NFT value Source: OpenSea
According to OpenSea Data, Azuki value is at 11.2 ETH (approximately $14,000).
The NFT market has been down in recent months and still has not recovered its peak. Collection NFTs have deceased their sales, not reaching $100 million/week since May this year. This is in contrast to the situation last year when $1 billion in sales/week is recorded in August.
View full text