Azuki NFT Creators Plans to Close the Seris a in on $30 Million

Azuki NFT creators close the deal on Series A just one week after the great funding of Doodles up to $54 million.

According to Chiru Labs – the creator of the Azuki NFT collection – this project aims to get funding of at least $30 million in the Series A round.

If this round is successful, Azuki will raise its value to $400 million. The detailed information is not yet finalized but will come to conclusion soon. At this time, Chiru and the founder of this project – Zagabond have not yet given any comments on this information.

Azuki is the promising NFT project this year although the NFT market has been down from its peak from the end of 2011 until now. This project is an anime-style collection of 10.000 avatars that started on Jan 2022.

With a huge collection of images, Azuki is one of the most valuable collections for NFT creators. In June – 2022, Azuki recorded as the second-highest transaction volume with 44.469 ETH within 30 days.

Azuki NFT value Source: OpenSea

According to OpenSea Data, Azuki value is at 11.2 ETH (approximately $14,000).

The NFT market has been down in recent months and still has not recovered its peak. Collection NFTs have deceased their sales, not reaching $100 million/week since May this year. This is in contrast to the situation last year when $1 billion in sales/week is recorded in August.