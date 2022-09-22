Celsius Network Revival Plan to Include Issuing Wrapped Assets

During a company all-hands meeting two weeks ago, CEO Alex Mashinsky was captured on tape discussing a plan to restart the business, code-named Kelvin.

The creditor committee, which safeguards clients’ and creditors’ rights during the bankruptcy procedure, acknowledged that Mashinsky had met with them and made a proposal. The committee didn’t publicly express its judgment on the plan, though. At that time, Gregory Pesce, the attorney for the creditor committee, informed the court that the group is in discussions with Celsius and requests that it submit a complete plan to the court.

After intensive research on how Celcius would pay back the customer’s dues, The strategy to reimburse clients, which involves releasing new wrapped assets to trade on other platforms, is further described in a recently released recording of Celsius’ leadership.

According to a Youtube recording by Tiffany Fong. The Co-founder and CTO Nuke Goldstein of the company appear to provide a more thorough description of the proposal to reimburse Earn consumers.

A beam of light for Celcius clients

The plan is to distribute wrapped tokens, known as Cx tokens, to symbolize the ratio of how much the company owes to how much it has available by first putting Celsius’ remaining cash designated for client repayment into wallets. Customers that are holding onto their bitcoin will, for instance, receive CxBTC tokens.

If the customer can wait, then there are in a position of getting a better payout when additional revenue comes but in the meantime, the client can redeem their wrapped tokens.

The longer you wait, the more likely it is that the gap will close, Tiffany added on the audio clip. You can always redeem yourself, though.

According to Goldstein, Celsius intends to make the wrapped tokens tradeable on other platforms. Users might go to Uniswap or other sites, withdraw their tokens, and let the market determine the token’s price.

