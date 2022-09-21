copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-21)
2022-09-21 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,600 and $19,966 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,984, down by -0.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, NEBL, and REEF, up by 24%, 20%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Funding Rates Revert to Normal Days After Successful Merge
- Opera Crypto Browser Adds Support for Pancakeswap
- Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
- SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Not Disclosing Incentive to Promote Unregistered ICO
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5995 (-2.89%)
- ETH: $1320.83 (-2.36%)
- BNB: $269 (+0.19%)
- XRP: $0.4078 (-0.80%)
- ADA: $0.4474 (+0.92%)
- SOL: $31.53 (-1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.05838 (-1.03%)
- DOT: $6.25 (-0.95%)
- MATIC: $0.7334 (-1.75%)
- SHIB: $0.00001066 (-0.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
