Binance Market Update (2022-09-21)
Binance
2022-09-21 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.83% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,715 and $19,479 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,193, down by -0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MOB, AKRO, and NEBL, up by 9%, 6%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Funding Rates Revert to Normal Days After Successful Merge
- Opera Crypto Browser Adds Support for Pancakeswap
- Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
- SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Not Disclosing Incentive to Promote Unregistered ICO
- NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum
- Real-Time Accounting Platform Integral Raises $8.5M in First Round of Funding
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.581 (-5.79%)
- ETH: $1343.74 (-2.39%)
- BNB: $267.3 (-1.07%)
- XRP: $0.394 (-6.24%)
- ADA: $0.4436 (-1.16%)
- SOL: $31.51 (-3.11%)
- DOGE: $0.05838 (-2.85%)
- DOT: $6.29 (-1.10%)
- MATIC: $0.7302 (-4.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001055 (-3.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
