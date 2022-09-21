Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform Vulcan Forged Raises $8M in Series A Funding

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform Vulcan Forged Raises $8M in Series A Funding

Margaux Nijkerk - CoinDesk
2022-09-21 15:36
Blockchain gaming studio Vulcan Forged has secured Series A funding led by SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm founded by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Vulcan announced in a press release. The round raised $8 million for Vulcan Forged, with the option to invest an additional $33 million.
The funding is aimed at accelerating the growth of Vulcan Forged “Metascapes”, a play-to-earn immersive metaverse game that allows its users to build their own land in the metaverse and store that data through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In addition, the funding will be used to grow Vulcan’s operations in North America as well as other markets. Currently, Vulcan Forged has about 15 games and decentralized applications (Dapps), with about 200,000 users.
In a statement, the founder and CEO of Vulcan Forged Jamie Thomson said that "As we look to expand into new markets like North America and open our office in New York City, we believe that now is the perfect time to capitalize on our momentum with a strategic investment from Anthony Scaramucci and his team at SkyBridge Capital."
Last December, when hackers stole 4.5 million PYR, the Vulcan platform’s native token, which at the time was worth about $140 million and represented nearly 9% of the token’s total supply. A day following the hack, Vulcan Forged refunded the $140 million to nearly all its investors.
View full text