Ripple Expands Its Partnership With I-Remit

Ripple announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it has expanded its partnership with I-Remit, one of the largest non-bank remittance service providers in the Philippines. I-Remit will expand its use of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution to improve its cross-border treasury flows. I-Remit chose to expand its use of ODL to improve its internal treasury management, Ripple added.

The

XRP Ledger

(XRPL) is an open-sourced distributed ledger powered by a network of peer-to-peer servers. XRP is the digital asset native to XRPL. It is designed to function as a bridge currency, with the goal to "power innovative technology across the payments space" and enable "seamless, real-time, final, and cost-effective" global payments.

XRP

is up by more than 3% today and is trading at $0.4027 per coin.