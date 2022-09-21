copy link
Helium Announces Its Partnership With T-Mobile
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-21 12:44
In a tweet on Tuesday, the Helium team announced that it had partnered with T-Mobile, one of the leading telecommunication companies in the United States. The partnership resulted in the launch of Helium Mobile, the world’s first "cryptocarrier". Users of the Helium 5G network, who subscribe to Helium Mobile, can now enjoy mobility on T-Mobile’s network, thanks to this partnership.
