Helium Announces Its Partnership With T-Mobile

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Helium team announced that it had partnered with T-Mobile, one of the leading telecommunication companies in the United States. The partnership resulted in the launch of Helium Mobile, the world’s first "cryptocarrier". Users of the Helium 5G network, who subscribe to Helium Mobile, can now enjoy mobility on T-Mobile’s network, thanks to this partnership.

Helium is a peer-to-peer wireless network that aims to provide a secure and cost-effective way for low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices to interact with the internet. HNT, Helium’s native token, is trading at $5.27 at press time, up by 2.91% in the last 24 hours.