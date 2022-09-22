Ex-VP of Global Marketing of Apple Joins Inery As Principal Advisor

Satjiv S. Chahil, the ex-Senior Vice President of Global Marketing of Apple, is joining Inery’s team as the new Principal Advisor.

Satjiv is a Silicon Valley digital marketing pioneer, innovator, and thought leader, with over 40 years of experience in commercializing technology and driving startups to scale. Having previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications at Apple Inc., the Chief Marketing Officer of Newbridge Networks and Palm Inc., and led some of Silicon Valley's most notable names to success, he is recognized as the ‘whiz’ in the digital marketing arena.

Satjiv brings his extensive experience to Inery as the Principal Advisor to help Inery achieve its mission of decentralizing data globally. Chahil will offer his invaluable expertise and insights to enable Inery’s solutions to enter mainstream and make a lasting impact on the Web2 and Web3 spaces.

About Inery

Inery is a decentralized data system and blockchain solution. The project integrates key functionalities of blockchain to facilitate immutability, security, and user-controlled data assets using its infrastructure and enable high throughput, low latency, and complex query functions.

Apart from the primary solution of database management, Inery also integrates a novel blockchain network with unparalleled speed, key architecture solutions, and high scalability for deploying decentralised applications.