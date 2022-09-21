copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-21)
Binance
2022-09-21 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,715 and $19,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,873, down by -2.22%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MOB, WIN, and XRP, up by 20%, 8%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Funding Rates Revert to Normal Days After Successful Merge
- Opera Crypto Browser Adds Support for Pancakeswap
- Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
- SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Not Disclosing Incentive to Promote Unregistered ICO
- NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum
- Real-Time Accounting Platform Integral Raises $8.5M in First Round of Funding
- MicroStrategy Now Holds Almost 130K Bitcoin, Buys 301 BTCMicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 401 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for approximately $6 million.
- XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare For Outsized Fed Hike
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6005 (-5.57%)
- ETH: $1328.92 (-2.09%)
- BNB: $265.1 (-1.63%)
- XRP: $0.4 (+5.99%)
- ADA: $0.4466 (-0.11%)
- SOL: $31.61 (-2.14%)
- DOGE: $0.05826 (-0.22%)
- DOT: $6.26 (-0.63%)
- MATIC: $0.722 (-4.59%)
- SHIB: $0.00001045 (-4.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
