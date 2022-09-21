Binance Market Update (2022-09-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -1.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,715 and $19,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,873, down by -2.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MOB , WIN , and XRP , up by 20%, 8%, and 6%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: