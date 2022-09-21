Nakamoto Games Integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Nakamoto Games, an expansive GameFi ecosystem, has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Polygon mainnet.

With this integration, Nakamoto Games now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help ensure that individual NAKA Punks NFTs are distributed in a provably fair manner through Naka Punks Mystery Boxes. Thus, creating a more exciting and transparent user experience, as users can verify that results from mystery boxes are underpinned by a tamper-proof random number generator.