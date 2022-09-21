Zilliqa Announces Its Partnership With XBorg

The Zilliqa team announced via a tweet on Tuesday that it has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organizations and Web3 gaming communities. Via this partnership, XBorg's players will be given access to beta versions of games built on Zilliqa to provide development feedback. Furthermore, XBorg will bring players into Zilliqa games, where they will offer a new distribution channel, accelerating each game's user adoption.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla.