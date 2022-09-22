OpenSea Expands to Layer-2 Rollups With Arbitrum Integration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OpenSea Expands to Layer-2 Rollups With Arbitrum Integration

Amara Khatri - Crypto Daily
2022-09-22 05:41
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has announced that it would be integrating Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum.
According to the announcement, the leading NFT marketplace plans to launch the layer-2 solution on the 21st of September. Once the deployment is complete, Arbitrum will join other prominent networks on the OpenSea marketplace, alongside Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and Klaytn.

Two Leading Projects Come Together

Arbitrum’s launch on OpenSea will see two leading projects come together. Arbitrum is among the top Ethereum scaling solutions, also known as Layer-2 solutions. According to data from L2BEAT, Arbitrum has around $2.5 billion of value locked in smart contracts. Meanwhile, OpenSea has firmly established itself as the leading NFT marketplace in the crypto space, with data from DappRadar showing the marketplace as registering over $32 billion in trading volumes.
OpenSea announced the news of the integration on Twitter, describing it as the first step in building a Web3 future. The NFT marketplace tweeted,
We’re excited to share that OpenSea will soon support. This is a first step in building our goal of a web3 future where people have access to the NFTs they want on the chains they prefer.

Popular Collections Come To OpenSea

OpenSea also stated that several popular NFT collections, including Smolverse, GMX Blueberry Club, and Diamond Pepes, will be among the first new collections to be uploaded to the NFT marketplace. OpenSea added on Twitter,
“We’re now almost ready to onboard amazing collections like @smolverse, @GBlueberryClub, and Diamond Pepes by @dopex_io, onto OpenSea. After working with the @arbitrum
It also advised creators that they would be required to find their collections on the OpenSea marketplace and then set their creator fees directly at the time of launch.
After launch, creators will need to find their collections in OpenSea and set their creator fees directly. We encourage creators to do this at launch to be ready for any new transactions.

A Decline In Trading Volume

The integration with Arbitrum could act as a significant boost for OpenSea as it looks to revive its monthly trading volume numbers. Data has shown a significant drop-off in trading volume during the current year. The current figures are a far cry from the heady, all-time highs achieved by OpenSea in January 2022, when the trading volume crossed a staggering $4.8 billion. However, OpenSea is not the only NFT marketplace that has seen a downturn, with other marketplaces such as Rarible, SuperRare, LooksRare, and Magic Eden reporting similar declines.

The NFT Ecosystem On Arbitrum

NFT activity on Arbitrum currently pales in comparison to Ethereum, with most of the NFT projects on the platform on smaller marketplaces such as Agora and Stratos. However, data from DeFi Llama has shown that the most popular collections on Arbitrum have already drawn in millions in investment.
For example, the Seed of Life collection on Arbitrum has achieved a total trading volume of $11.79 million, while another collection, Legions Genesis, has brought in over $11 million across the Treasure and PancakeSwap marketplaces. Integration of these popular collections into the OpenSea ecosystem could see trading volumes on OpenSea report a significant increase.
Meanwhile, Arbitrum will also be hosting a Twitter Spaces where it will discuss the partnership with OpenSea in greater detail. The discussion will also see Arbitrum highlight the opportunities for creators and collectors alike.
View full text