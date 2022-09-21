Opera Crypto Browser Adds Support for Pancakeswap

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Opera Crypto Browser has now integrated PancakeSwap on BNB Chain. The integration is designed to provide quick and easy swaps for tokens on the decentralized exchange. Opera Crypto Browser users can now swap tokens via BNBChain, thanks to its integration with PancakeSwap.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.