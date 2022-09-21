Binance Secures Another Crypto License in Dubai

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Secures Another Crypto License in Dubai

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-21 04:12
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – obtained a minimal viable product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).
The authorization enables the company to start providing a range of digital asset services to qualified retail and institutional investors in the region.
Prior to that, Dubai’s watchdogs awarded Binance with a license that allowed it to interact only with approved investors and professional financial service providers.

Dubai Said ‘Yes’ (Again)

In March this year, Binance secured a provisional license from Dubai’s VARA that permitted it to provide cryptocurrency services to a certain type of local investors. The green light meant that the company should operate within the megalopolis’ “test-adapt-scale” virtual asset market model, while the domestic regulator vowed to observe the process strictly.
It seems like Dubai’s authorities are happy with Binance’s presence in the region since they recently granted it a minimal viable product (MVP) license. Thus, the platform can now provide digital asset services to qualified retail and institutional investors as long as those abide by local rules.
Binance’s new clientele will be approved by VARA, meaning that users will benefit from increased levels of consumer protection.
Subsequently, the MVP authorization allowed the exchange to open a client money account with a local bank and provide a variety of options. These include virtual asset exchange services, transfer of cryptocurrencies, custody and management of digital assets, and conversion between virtual assets and fiat currencies.
VARA’s Chairman – Helal Saeed Almarri – said the regulator is “pleased” to have Binance operating within its program. With its policies, the watchdog aims to enable the best crypto experiences for domestic investors combined with maximum customer protection, he added.
Speaking on the matter was also the head of Binance – Changpeng Zhao – who said the platform’s main goal is to enable responsible innovation, give users access to the crypto world at minimum risk and cooperate with regulators.
“We strongly believe there is a significant opportunity to work with our industry peers to develop consistent implementation standards around the world as we have been doing in Dubai,” he concluded.

Dubai’s Pro-Crypto Vision

The most populous city in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai – has recently emerged as one of the global cryptocurrency hubs.
Apart from Binance, the local authorities granted a provisional license to CryptoCom, while FTX received regulatory approval to establish a regional headquarter in Dubai.
In May, the UAE’s biggest airline company – Emirates Airline – revealed plans to embrace bitcoin as a payment method, while blockchain technology could be used to trace records of aircrafts.
Last week, the luxurious five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai enabled clients to pay for accommodation, dining, and spa services in digital assets instead of fiat. The supported cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB).
The post Binance Secures Another Crypto License in Dubai appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text