Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-20 23:11
The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months.
However, the organization assured that it will still support consumers who want to employ digital assets as a means of payment.

Not so Popular any More

The ongoing crypto winter seems to have affected people’s interest in the asset class. In a recent interview for Bloomberg, Takis Georgakopoulos – Global Head of Payments at JPMorgan – said clients were much more inclined to use cryptocurrencies as a payment tool six months ago:
“We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say, up until six months ago. We see very little right now.”
It is worth noting that back then, Bitcoin’s price was hovering around $40,000, while Ether and many other altcoins were also performing much better than now. By the middle of 2022, though, the global macroeconomic environment changed drastically, and that might have vaporized some of the interest in cryptocurrencies.
Such negative events were the military conflict in Ukraine, the 40-year record inflation rate in the USA, the energy crisis in the European Union, and many more.
In spite of the diminishing excitement, Georgakopoulos assured that JPMorgan will still provide clients with cryptocurrency services. The Wall Street giant believes such tokens could find a place in the future monetary system. In addition, they have become increasingly popular in the gaming sector and the Metaverse, the executive concluded.

High Hopes for the Metaverse

The Metaverse – the 3D virtual reality space where participants can interact with digital objects with each other – seems to be a highly intriguing niche for JPMorgan.
Earlier this month, the firm revealed it seeks to hire a “curious and dynamic” leader whose main responsibilities will be to “identify and win new payments opportunities in the Web 3, Crypto, Fintech, & Metaverse industry subvertical.” Tech-savvy individuals with previous experience in the financial sector will be “strongly preferred.”
Prior to that, the Wall Street behemoth released a report titled “Opportunities in the Metaverse,” where it predicted that the virtual reality world could infiltrate every sector in the future and turn into a trillion-dollar market.
The post Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text