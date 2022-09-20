Crypto Needs ‘Global Regulatory Framework,' IMF Says

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on financial regulators around the world to come together to develop a “global regulatory framework” for crypto assets.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Aditya Narain and Marina Moretti – the deputy director and assistant director, respectively, of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets department – wrote that a global framework would “bring order to the markets, help instill consumer confidence, lay out the limits of what is permissible, and provide a safe space for useful innovation to continue.”

Narain and Moretti argue that the absence of a coordinated, global response to the crypto boom has given way to fragmented, national-level regulation that leads to regulatory arbitrage as “crypto actors migrate to the friendliest jurisdictions with the least regulatory rigor – while remaining accessible to anyone with internet access.”

The IMF has stressed that a global response must be done sooner rather than later, to avoid national regulators from being “locked into differing regulatory frameworks.”