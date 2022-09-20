copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-20)
Binance
2022-09-20 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -1.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,715 and $19,689 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,001, down by -2.69%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX, WRX, and HNT, up by 46%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- MicroStrategy Now Holds Almost 130K Bitcoin, Buys 301 BTCMicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 401 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for approximately $6 million.
- XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare For Outsized Fed Hike
- Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
- Japanese Gaming Giants SEGA Leads the Way in the Development of Blockchain Games
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6768 (-7.93%)
- ETH: $1352.34 (-0.84%)
- BNB: $268.6 (-0.15%)
- XRP: $0.4105 (+5.09%)
- ADA: $0.4433 (-2.59%)
- SOL: $31.85 (-3.01%)
- DOGE: $0.05895 (+0.92%)
- DOT: $6.3 (-1.56%)
- MATIC: $0.7459 (-2.79%)
- SHIB: $0.00001069 (-2.73%)
Top gainers on Binance:
