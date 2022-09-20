copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-20)
Binance
2022-09-20 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,780 and $19,689 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,228, up by 0.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX, MDX, and XRP, up by 51%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- MicroStrategy Now Holds Almost 130K Bitcoin, Buys 301 BTCMicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 401 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for approximately $6 million.
- XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare For Outsized Fed Hike
- Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
- Japanese Gaming Giants SEGA Leads the Way in the Development of Blockchain Games
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7367 (-6.06%)
- ETH: $1376.07 (+2.56%)
- BNB: $270.2 (+1.58%)
- XRP: $0.4196 (+18.13%)
- ADA: $0.4485 (+0.36%)
- SOL: $32.47 (+1.75%)
- DOGE: $0.06019 (+4.59%)
- DOT: $6.36 (+0.32%)
- MATIC: $0.7593 (+0.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001089 (-0.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text