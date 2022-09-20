Bountyblok Launches Its Web3 Gamification Tools On The Hedera Network

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Monday that Bountyblok, the multi-chain suite of best-in-class gamification tools, has launched its tools on the Hedera network. The deployment is designed to further power Web3 projects and promote user engagement.

The HBAR Foundation added that the feature-rich distribution tool allows users to distribute thousands of NFTs to their followers in just a few clicks.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.