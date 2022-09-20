Horizon Protocol Integrates Chainlink Keepers on BNBChain

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that Horizon Protocol, a DeFi protocol for the issuance and trading of borderless synthetic assets, has successfully integrated Chainlink Keepers on BNBChain mainnet. The team said this Chainlink Keepers integration allows Horizon Protocol to securely and cost-efficiently automate the distribution of Horizon Exchange fees and staking rewards to HZN stakers in a timely manner.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by 2.6% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.149 at press time.