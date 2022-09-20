Pancakeswap Burns 7,072,029 CAKE Tokens Last Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 7,072,029 CAKE tokens (worth $30 million) last week. The decentralized exchange generated $1.52 million (361k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market and $9k (2k CAKE tokens) from its NFT marketplace. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 76k CAKE ($319k) and 44k CAKE ($184k), respectively.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 1.2% today and is currently trading at $4.356.