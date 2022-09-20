Digital Bank Revolut's Data Breach May Have Affected 50,000 Customers

Digital bank Revolut, which includes crypto trading among its services, suffered a breach which may have exposed the data of over 50,000 customers.

Revolut notified the Lithuanian State Data Protection Inspectorate (VDAI) last week regarding an incident in which access to its database was obtained by phishing.

The data of 50,150 customers, including 20,687 in the European Economic Area (EEA), comprising such items as names, addresses and e-mails, may have been affected. Revolut said the number accounts for 0.16% of its customers.

"We immediately identified and isolated the attack to effectively limit its impact and have contacted those customers affected," a Revolut spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The firm has over 20 million customers worldwide and now offers exposure to around 80 crypto assets. Crypto trading accounts for approximately 10% of Revolut's annual revenue, which stood at 261 million British pounds ($300 million) in 2020.