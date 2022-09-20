MicroStrategy Now Holds Almost 130K Bitcoin, Buys 301 BTC

MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 301 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for approximately $6 million.

The firm bought the world's largest cryptocurrency at an average price of approximately $19,851 per bitcoin.

MicrosStrategy, led by CEO Michael Saylor, is a well known "holder," a strategy of accumulating crypto. It now has almost 130,000 bitcoins, acquiring them for a total purchase price of $3.98 billion. This represents an average purchase price of $30,639 per bitcoin.

At press time, bitcoin was trading at $19,138.