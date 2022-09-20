Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-09-20 11:19

A name on the Interpol's wanted list and a Korean police alert for Terra co-founder Do Kwon’s whereabouts are unlikely to cause havoc to the broader crypto markets, two markets observers told CoinDesk on Tuesday.

Kwon's arrest warrant puts pressure on an already intensive regulatory debate about market conduct, consumer protection, and financial stability risks associated with crypto markets. Kwon’s current location is unknown and the Singapore Police Force confirmed to the press that Kwon was no longer in the city-state, where he resided until at least May.

In the weeks following Terra’s implosion in May, prices of its LUNA and UST tokens dropped over 99.7%. At the same time, decentralized finance applications built on the network lost some $28 billion in market value – making the entire ordeal one of the single-largest capital destructive event in the history of cryptocurrencies.

Some are, however, playing down the impact of Kwon’s legal troubles on broader crypto markets.

“In my opinion, Terra doesn’t present systemic risks to the broader crypto markets, especially with regard to investments in the sector,” Victor Young, software architect at blockchain network Analog, told CoinDesk, pointing to the overall perception of cryptocurrencies remaining positive among investors.

However, Young added that regulators and policymakers were increasingly seeing the scale of the losses in the industry as “a major warning sign” of possible future worst-case scenarios.

Young added that the quick formation of Terra 2.0 – a separate blockchain built to regain investors’ trust – showed how fast developments in the crypto markets take place. “It (Terra 2.0) already attracted a syndicate of investors and users who are likely to suffer because of such a move, which demonstrated that regulators and policymakers are failing to keep pace with the speed of innovation,” he said.

Ajay Dhingra, head of research and analytics at crypto exchange Unizen, likened Terra’s fall to a major bank affected during the 2008 recession.

"The Terra collapse is somewhat similar to the Lehman Brothers Meltdown in the Great Financial Crisis of 2008,” Dhingra told CoinDesk in a Telegram message. “The arrest warrant will cause an extreme spike in the LUNA's volatility, as investigators piece together the most significant event of 2022."

LUNA, and Luna Classic (LUNC), have been two of the most-volatile tokens in the past few months. LUNC fell from April highs of $119 to $0.00000099 in mid-May, and has since risen a staggering 29,000%. Its value has doubled in the past month – even as the broader market did not show similar growth.

LUNA, on the other hand, gained 200% in a speculative rally over a few days last week following the release of a fundamental catalyst. Those gains were reversed almost as immediately as the rise, and now trading at levels last seen in August.

View full text