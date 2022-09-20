copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-20)
Binance
2022-09-20 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,372 and $19,689 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,304, up by 4.81%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include EPX, MDX, and PUNDIX, up by 73%, 33%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
- Japanese Gaming Giants SEGA Leads the Way in the Development of Blockchain Games
- IoTeX Announces a Partnership With the Morpheus Network
- Jack Daniel’s Prepared to Move Into Metaverse via Virtual Whiskey and NFTs
- Cryptos Take a Step Back
- Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s
- Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy
- Australian Senator Includes China’s Digital Yuan CBDC Requirements in New Digital Assets Bill
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7546 (+10.16%)
- ETH: $1357.56 (+4.89%)
- BNB: $269.6 (+4.37%)
- XRP: $0.3776 (+9.32%)
- ADA: $0.4469 (+2.95%)
- SOL: $32.29 (+4.70%)
- DOGE: $0.05838 (+3.90%)
- DOT: $6.3 (+2.27%)
- MATIC: $0.7568 (+3.73%)
- SHIB: $0.00001089 (+2.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- EPX/BUSD (+73%)
- MDX/BUSD (+33%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+20%)
View full text