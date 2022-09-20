Pancakeswap Submits a New Multichain Farm Proposal

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it is proposing to redirect CAKE emissions from CAKE Syrup Pool to multichain farms. According to the team, the redirection will help support Pancakeswap’s upcoming multichain deployment.

Furthermore, if this proposal passes, once Pancakeswap deploys on another chain, the team will first proceed to incentivize the multichain farms with the redirected CAKE. Shortly thereafter, they will post a “Confirmation Proposal” to confirm that the community is satisfied with their deployment and approves their continual incentivization on the deployed chain.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 2% today and is currently trading at $4.343.