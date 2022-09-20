copy link
Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
Sam Reynolds - CoinDesk
2022-09-20 04:50
Voyager Digital has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York for an order to “unwind” a loan it made to crypto quant trading firm Alameda Research that was largely denominated in crypto.
- The loan was initiated in September 2021. It was denominated in crypto; largely bitcoin, ether, and USDC.
- In exchange for paying the loan, Alameda will receive $160 million back in its pledged collateral.
- In July, Alameda tweeted that it's "happy to return the Voyager loan and get our collateral back whenever works for Voyager."
- Alameda Ventures, a separate company from Alameda Research that's controlled by the same management, has also loaned $200 million in cash and USDC as well as 15,000 BTC to Voyager in order to “mitigate current market conditions.”
- Alameda Ventures is a shareholder of Voyager Digital.
- In addition, FTX, which has similar shareholders to Alameda's two entities, is in the lead to buy Voyager, according to a prior CoinDesk report.
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously tweeted that the complex relationship between all of the firms is "hard to follow."
- The court filing also requests that both parties' cryptocurrency wallet addresses remain confidential.
