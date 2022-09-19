Binance Market Update (2022-09-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,225 and $19,749 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,528, down by -0.98%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APE , USTC , and HNT , up by 15%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: