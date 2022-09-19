copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-19)
Binance
2022-09-19 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,225 and $19,749 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,528, down by -0.98%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APE, USTC, and HNT, up by 15%, 15%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- IoTeX Announces a Partnership With the Morpheus Network
- Jack Daniel’s Prepared to Move Into Metaverse via Virtual Whiskey and NFTs
- Cryptos Take a Step Back
- Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s
- Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy
- Australian Senator Includes China’s Digital Yuan CBDC Requirements in New Digital Assets Bill
- S. Korean Authorities Ask Interpol to Issue Red Notice for Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon: Report
- MakerDAO Vault With More Than $4M Faces Liquidation as ETH Price Plummets
- ETHPoW Suffers Replay Attack, Sheds More Than 35%
- Balenciaga’s Marketing in the Fortnite Metaverse
- Bitcoin Whales and Miners’ Distribution Reaches Peak Levels, Pumping More Sell Pressure
- Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Binance Payment
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.9099 (+2.89%)
- ETH: $1364.32 (-1.13%)
- BNB: $269 (-1.36%)
- XRP: $0.3906 (-1.44%)
- ADA: $0.455 (-2.65%)
- SOL: $32.85 (+1.36%)
- DOGE: $0.0584 (-2.39%)
- DOT: $6.4 (-5.60%)
- MATIC: $0.7673 (-3.34%)
- SHIB: $0.00001099 (-4.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
