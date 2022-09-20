Japanese Gaming Giants SEGA Leads the Way in the Development of Blockchain Games

SEGA and Namco are pushing into blockchain gaming despite falling asset prices.

Executives of the gaming behemoths say that they are driven by the urge to create the future rather than profits.

Analysts believe gaming is the most viable application of Web3 technology, as shown by the sector’s rapid growth.

SEGA’s claims at Web3 gaming

SEGA’s execs have previously disclosed that the company is working on a game that will embody all the elements of blockchain gaming. The game appears to be a framework in which several titles will be released underneath that will “go beyond the traditional framework of games.”

There are widespread reports that the new framework will feature Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), allowing gamers to own in-game items.