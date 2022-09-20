copy link
Japanese Gaming Giants SEGA Leads the Way in the Development of Blockchain Games
Aliyu Pokima - ZyCrypto
2022-09-20 03:13
SEGA and Namco are pushing into blockchain gaming despite falling asset prices.
Executives of the gaming behemoths say that they are driven by the urge to create the future rather than profits.
Analysts believe gaming is the most viable application of Web3 technology, as shown by the sector’s rapid growth.
SEGA’s claims at Web3 gaming
SEGA’s execs have previously disclosed that the company is working on a game that will embody all the elements of blockchain gaming. The game appears to be a framework in which several titles will be released underneath that will “go beyond the traditional framework of games.”
There are widespread reports that the new framework will feature Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), allowing gamers to own in-game items.
It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFTs,” said Masayoshi Kikuchi, Sega producer. “We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.
