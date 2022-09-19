IoTeX Announces a Partnership With the Morpheus Network

The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Friday that it has partnered with Morpheus Network on a blockchain-based proof of concept that will usher in a new standard for supply chain tracking. The partnership will result in the use of geolocation data from the Pebble tracking device that proves presence within geofenced locations. That trusted proof will trigger a smart contract to generate cross-border compliance documentation.

IoTeX's mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization.