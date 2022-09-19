copy link
Celer Network Announces Integration With the Lilico Wallet
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-19 15:42
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Friday that it has successfully integrated with the Lilico Wallet. Lilico is a platform dedicated to bringing exciting features and is based on the Flow blockchain. Celer Network said following this latest integration, users can now select their Lilico Wallet when connecting to Flow on cBridge.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.
