SNEAK PEEK

Jack Daniel’s has recently filed a trademark to step in the metaverse and NFT world.

The brand will offer virtual products, wallets, media files and more.

The fondness towards web3 is increasing in the beverage industry.

Tennessee whiskey brand, Jack Daniel’s, has filed a trademark application to become a part of the metaverse and NFTs.

The application was submitted on September 13 with plans to offer-

NFTs;

Downloadable media files with audio, artwork, video and audio associated to beverages validated by NFTs;

Virtual goods like apparel, beverages, sundries and barware to be used in online virtual worlds;

Digital wallets

Trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis shared the news on Twitter.

Virtual whiskey?#JackDaniels has filed a new trademark application claiming plans to sell: NFT-authenticated media Virtual beverages, barware, and clothing Digital wallets and collectibles#NFT #NFTs #Metaverse #Web3 #Crypto #JackLivesHere pic.twitter.com/3xgq8GkYAE — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) September 19, 2022

It won’t be wrong to say that the beverage industry has made a place for itself on web3. Besides Jack Daniel’s, many other corporations have also filed trademark applications to enter the metaverse via offering food & drinks. These companies are Red Bull, Panera Bread, Anheuser-Busch, Crown Royal, McDonald’s, Subway, Wingstop, Conagra Brands, Arby’s, UTZ and more.

Moving on, established brands such as Ardbeg and Monkey Shoulder Whisky have released their NFT projects to bring together the physical and digital worlds via selling NFTs that enable owners to redeem physical bottles.

The post Jack Daniel’s prepared to move into metaverse via virtual whiskey and NFTs appeared first on Today NFT News.