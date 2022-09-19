Samsung Invests In 13 Blockchain And Crypto Startups From 2021-22

Research firm Blockdata has put out its analysis regarding the investments in blockchain and crypto startups by top corporations between September 2021 and mid-June 2022.

The South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active as it invested in 13 companies. The individual share invested by each corporation couldn’t be defined. Overall, 40 companies invested approximately $6 billion into blockchain startups during this tenure.

Blockdata determined that 19 of the companies were receiving funding in some form of non-fungible token (NFT) solutions and services. Further, the funding gathered was from twelve marketplaces, and eleven gaming service providers.

