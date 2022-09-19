Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s

Eliza Gkritsi - CoinDesk
2022-09-19 12:30
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Bitfarms (BITF) started production in Argentina, increasing its computing power, or hashrate, to 4.1 exahash/second (EH/s).
The Canadian miner added 10 megawatts (MW) of power capacity to its portfolio, but it aims to bring online a total of 50 MW in 10 MW increments in one warehouse in Argentina by the end of the year, according to a press release on Monday. Bitfarms started construction of a second 50 MW warehouse in the country, expected to be completed at the start of the second quarter of 2023, said the press release.
"With attractive electricity pricing established last year under an 8-year private party power contract, both facilities are expected to lower overall energy costs for our portfolio, despite rising commodity costs in the energy market," Geoff Morphy, President and COO of Bitfarms, said in the press release.
Bitfarms expects the cost of energy at the 50 MW bitcoin mine that was started up, located in Rio Cuarto, will be the lowest across the 10 sites in its portfolio.
🔛 Bitfarms hashrate exceeds 4 EH/s milestone as it commences production at its first warehouse in Argentina 🇦🇷🚀 $BITF $BTC #BitcoinMining #Blockchain #NasdaqListed pic.twitter.com/A0vo5Jp9zQ
— Bitfarms (@Bitfarms_io) September 19, 2022
The Argentina expansion also marks the fourth country that Bitfarms mines in, the other three being the U.S., Canada and Paraguay. This jurisdictional diversification shields the firm from "geographic and climactic risks," Morphy said in the statement.
Indeed miners that hadn't diversified geographically have sometimes had a hard time getting production up and running after being struck by weather or political events. For example, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) saw 75% of its hashrate go offline after a storm hit its main operation site in Montana.
View full text