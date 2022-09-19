Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on the metaverse

SNEAK PEEK

In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will celebrate the country’s 92nd National Day on metaverse. It is the first time that a country is celebrating its National day virtually on a metaverse platform.

The Saudi Arabia National Day will be celebrated on the Decentraland metaverse platform. It is a 3-day festival starting on September 22nd, 2022. The online festival organized by marketing agency The Bold Group in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Partnership (Darah) will commence on September 24th, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s National Day falls on September 23rd.

The virtual festival will include a computer-generated museum showcasing Saudi heritage from different areas of the Kingdom. Interestingly, people can also purchase traditional attire NFTs for their avatars.

Ziad AbuRjaily, Creative Technology Director at the Bold Experience Unit said,

Disruptive technologies like the metaverse are the future, and we at The Bold Group aim to be a key player in that evolution,

Commenting on the virtual celebration festival, Abeer Alessa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Bold Group said,

We are activating the metaverse in an impactful way by paying tribute to Saudi National Day.

Fusing our past with our future, we are honoring the storied history of the Kingdom, preserving our heritage and displaying it with pride for people to engage within the new digital realm.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that is welcoming digital transformation with open hands. The nation envisions being the core of technological developments and comes out as the hub for futuristic technologies like Blockchain, crypto, NFTs, metaverse, and Web 3.0.

