Binance Market Update (2022-09-19)
Binance
2022-09-19 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -7.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,225 and $20,077 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,420, down by -8.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include FOR, HARD, and ALPACA, up by 26%, 21%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- MakerDAO Vault With More Than $4M Faces Liquidation as ETH Price Plummets
- ETHPoW Suffers Replay Attack, Sheds More Than 35%
- Balenciaga’s Marketing in the Fortnite Metaverse
- Bitcoin Whales and Miners’ Distribution Reaches Peak Levels, Pumping More Sell Pressure
- Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Binance Payment
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in SSV Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in SSV Welcome Gift for New Users!
- The US Department of Justice Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime
- SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5039 (-16.63%)
- ETH: $1294.82 (-11.05%)
- BNB: $258.4 (-7.15%)
- XRP: $0.3456 (-10.74%)
- ADA: $0.4343 (-10.77%)
- SOL: $30.87 (-8.64%)
- DOGE: $0.05619 (-8.57%)
- DOT: $6.17 (-11.86%)
- MATIC: $0.73 (-12.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001062 (-10.53%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FOR/BUSD (+26%)
- HARD/BUSD (+21%)
- ALPACA/BUSD (+8%)
