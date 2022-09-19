S. Korean Authorities Ask Interpol to Issue Red Notice for Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon: Report

The Financial Times is reporting that authorities in South Korea are said to be asking Interpol to issue a ‘red notice’ for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, as his current location is unknown.

A red notice is a request for law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest the named individual and hold them until extradition proceedings can commence. If issued the notice would go out to member police forces in 195 countries worldwide.

Interpol did not respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk by press time.

On Saturday, the Singapore Police Force confirmed to the press that Kwon was no longer in the city-state as was believed earlier.

South Korean prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon on Sept. 14 and then moved to invalidate his passport days later.

While Kwon is a South Korean national, it is not known if he holds a second or third nationality.

Kwon tweeted that he is not on the run and is in “full cooperation” with authorities and has “nothing to hide.”

He also said that unless “we are friends, have plans to meet, or are involved in a GPS-based Web3 game you have no business knowing my GPS coordinates.”