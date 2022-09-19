MakerDAO Vault With More Than $4M Faces Liquidation as ETH Price Plummets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Vault With More Than $4M Faces Liquidation as ETH Price Plummets

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-09-19 06:48
The crypto market has taken a beating in the past few days, with some DeFi vaults facing liquidation if ETH continues to drop.
The drop in prices in the crypto market is seeing some potential liquidations looming. Available data pointed to a MakerDAO vault that faces liquidation at $1,284. The value is about $4.3 million, as seen on DeFi Llama.
Vaults with the largest positions: DefiLlama
According to the data platform, the liquidation levels in DeFi are about $1.5 billion in total, with $109.8 million within 20% of its current price. The vault with the $4.3 million worth of collateral locked can be seen on the Oasis DApp.
The Vault that’s facing liquidation threat: Oasis
The crypto market has been enduring some pain over the past few days, as a string of bad news hits the market. It’s certainly upsetting for investors, who have been waiting for the market to pick back up after a rough year. There is hope yet, though there are some developments that may not allow the best possible ending as the year closes.

ETH total liquidations top $165 million

Total liquidations for ETH have crossed $165 million, according to data from Coinglass. Nearly $140 million of that came from those who went long. The price of ETH continues to remain volatile, and there may be more liquidations in store yet.
ETH Liquidations: Coinglass
There may be multiple reasons as to why the price has dropped, though it’s hard to say definitely why it might have happened. In any case, investors will want to keep a close eye on ETH in the weeks ahead.

Post-Merge uncertainty

Many investors were hoping that Ether would receive some positive price action as a result of The Merge, but that does not appear to be the case. Ether and the Ethereum network have been the talk of the town this last week, though not always for the best reasons.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that the staking model may more likely make ETH a security, which perhaps has contributed to the price drop. Meanwhile, the United States Federal Reserve is also expected to increase interest rates in an upcoming meeting.
The post MakerDAO Vault With $4M+ Faces Liquidation As ETH Price Plummets appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text